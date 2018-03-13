Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $40.65 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 241.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,480 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 291,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Jafra Capital Management LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP now owns 108,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,683,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,500,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,996,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,169,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp ( SCHW ) opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Corp has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77,770.00, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $13,231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $103,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,251 shares of company stock worth $50,343,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

