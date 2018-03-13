Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 54,425 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,476,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,850,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,382,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after buying an additional 106,980 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,294,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,518,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,806,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10,276.87, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/cramer-rosenthal-mcglynn-llc-acquires-54425-shares-of-american-financial-group-inc-afg.html.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.