Covanta (CVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding Corporation is an internationally recognized owner and operator of large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects and a recipient of the Energy Innovator Award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Covanta’s Energy-from-Waste facilities provide communities with an environmentally sound solution to their solid waste disposal needs by using that municipal solid waste to generate clean, renewable energy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Covanta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Covanta ( NYSE CVA ) opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,010.00, a PE ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.71. Covanta has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 46.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after buying an additional 799,767 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,994,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,112,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,005,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 44.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 498,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

