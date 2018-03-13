Coupa Software (COUP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.28)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $227-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.27.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2,663.70, a P/E ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Ravi Thakur sold 11,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,306 shares in the company, valued at $458,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $2,094,644.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,378,423.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,753 shares of company stock worth $10,593,997. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Coupa Software (COUP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/coupa-software-coup-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.