Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Andrew Wyllie sold 28,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.55), for a total value of £133,990.32 ($185,120.64).

Andrew Wyllie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Costain Group alerts:

On Monday, March 12th, Andrew Wyllie sold 15,938 shares of Costain Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.58), for a total value of £75,864.88 ($104,814.70).

Shares of Costain Group PLC (COST) traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 485.50 ($6.71). The company had a trading volume of 94,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,255. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 388 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 494.50 ($6.83). The company has a market cap of $512.65 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Costain Group PLC (COST) Insider Sells £133,990.32 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/costain-group-plc-cost-insider-sells-133990-32-in-stock.html.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC is a technology-based engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.