Corning (GLW) PT Lowered to $32.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLW. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of Corning (GLW) opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25,590.00, a PE ratio of -43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.88%.

In related news, Director John A. Canning, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $66,989.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,135.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Corning by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

