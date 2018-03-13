Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $36.56 Million Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $36,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDV. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Andeavor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Andeavor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Andeavor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andeavor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANDV shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Andeavor in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Andeavor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Andeavor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Andeavor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Andeavor ( NYSE ANDV ) opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,708.58, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Andeavor has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.86%. research analysts predict that Andeavor will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Andeavor’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 51,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $5,693,915.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,436,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,829,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,529,174 shares in the company, valued at $170,105,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,100 shares of company stock worth $29,338,288. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-36-56-million-position-in-andeavor-andv.html.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.