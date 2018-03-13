Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tegna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,786,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,427,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tegna by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,802,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,060 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tegna by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,500,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,820 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tegna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,674,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tegna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,596,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tegna alerts:

In other Tegna news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of Tegna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $39,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Tegna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tegna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tegna in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of Tegna Inc (TGNA) opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.55. Tegna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.79 million. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tegna Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Tegna’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/cornercap-investment-counsel-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-tegna-inc-tgna.html.

Tegna Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.