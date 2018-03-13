Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Performance Food Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Performance Food Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Performance Food Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 47,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $3,354.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $382,131.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

