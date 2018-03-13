Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 24,490 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,766.39, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

