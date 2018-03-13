Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) CEO Buys $71,236.30 in Stock

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) CEO David J. Schulte bought 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $71,236.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $442.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORR. Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 628,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

