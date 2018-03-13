Core-Mark (CORE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Core-Mark from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.17.

Core-Mark ( NASDAQ:CORE ) opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.00, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Core-Mark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Core-Mark by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 378,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Core-Mark by 49.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

