Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms recently commented on CRBP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,517. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.78, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,040.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

