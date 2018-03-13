Control4 (CTRL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Control4 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Control4 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Control4 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Control4 (CTRL) opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.85, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.42. Control4 has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Control4 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Control4 news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 41,585 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $1,019,248.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Anderson sold 14,384 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $439,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,103 shares of company stock worth $4,760,985. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Control4 by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Control4 by 17.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Control4 by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Control4 by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Control4 by 23.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

