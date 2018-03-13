Contrasting Athlon Energy (ATHL) and Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

Athlon Energy (NYSE: ATHL) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both oil & gas exploration and production – nec companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Athlon Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Athlon Energy and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athlon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 55.32%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Athlon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Athlon Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athlon Energy N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy -54.69% 4.01% 3.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athlon Energy and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athlon Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.57 102.61 Earthstone Energy $42.27 million 14.13 -$54.54 million ($2.13) -4.41

Athlon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athlon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Athlon Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athlon Energy Company Profile

Athlon Energy Inc., is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is a holding company and its sole assets are controlling equity interests in Athlon Holdings LP and its subsidiaries. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin spans portions of Texas and New Mexico and consists of three primary sub-basins: the Delaware Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Midland Basin. The Company’s properties are located in the Midland Basin. In February 2014, Athlon Energy Inc announced that subsidiary, Athlon Holdings LP completed the acquisition of certain oil and natural gas properties and related assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The Company is also engaged in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties that have production and future development opportunities. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States. The Company’s reserve portfolio primarily consists of assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held approximately 5,900 net leasehold acres in the Midland Basin, located in Howard, Glasscock, Martin and Midland Counties. As of December 31, 2016, it also has approximately 21,000 net leasehold acres in the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. In the Williston Basin of North Dakota, it had approximately 5,900 net leasehold acres, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.