Continental (CON) Given a €247.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($304.94) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €250.00 ($308.64) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($308.64) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €285.00 ($351.85) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($296.30) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($320.99) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.43 ($314.12).

Shares of Continental (ETR CON) opened at €222.20 ($274.32) on Friday. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.55 ($230.31) and a 12-month high of €257.40 ($317.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $44,520.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The company's Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

