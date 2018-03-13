Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

“We researched the indication and believe there is significant potential for Concert’s drug to be differentiated from the current standard of care products by improving negative and cognitive symptoms. We assigned a conservative valuation to CTP-692; our PT goes to $27 and our rating to Buy.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals ( CNCE ) opened at $23.31 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $530.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 66.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $597,857.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,282,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $34,188,112.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,419,092 shares of company stock valued at $36,876,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

