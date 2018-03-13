Comparing OncoSec Medical (ONCS) & AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) and AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

10.5% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of AEterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEterna Zentaris has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoSec Medical and AEterna Zentaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 AEterna Zentaris 0 0 2 0 3.00

OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. AEterna Zentaris has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.10%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than AEterna Zentaris.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoSec Medical and AEterna Zentaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$21.44 million ($1.03) -1.87 AEterna Zentaris $910,000.00 30.53 -$24.95 million ($1.81) -0.93

OncoSec Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AEterna Zentaris. OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and AEterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -183.17% -136.57% AEterna Zentaris -2,338.61% -732.74% -96.77%

Summary

OncoSec Medical beats AEterna Zentaris on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. As of July 31, 2016, the Company was pursuing two Phase II trials: ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma and ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Its ImmunoPulse product candidates are based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-based immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system, resulting in systemic anti-tumor immune responses.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others. The Company’s principal product candidates are Zoptrex (zoptarelin doxorubicin) and Macrilen (macimorelin) in oncology and endocrinology. The Company focuses on its product candidates Zoptrex and Macrilen, which are in Phase III clinical development, and on a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH)-disorazol Z conjugate (AEZS-138), which is in pre-clinical development in oncology and is available for partnering. The Company’s direct and indirect subsidiaries include AEZS GmbH, Zentaris IVF GmbH and Aeterna Zentaris, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.