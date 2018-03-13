Comparing Ingevity (NGVT) and LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ingevity alerts:

This table compares Ingevity and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 12.99% 50.74% 12.30% LyondellBasell Industries 14.15% 55.09% 16.43%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ingevity and LyondellBasell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 1 6 0 2.86 LyondellBasell Industries 1 7 6 0 2.36

Ingevity currently has a consensus target price of $85.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.09%. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Ingevity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingevity and LyondellBasell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $972.40 million 3.43 $126.50 million $2.40 33.04 LyondellBasell Industries $34.48 billion 1.27 $4.88 billion $10.21 10.89

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity. LyondellBasell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ingevity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingevity has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Ingevity on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment primarily produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures and sells a range of specialty chemicals primarily derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. Its products are used in a range of applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The O&P-EAI segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The I&D segment produces and markets propylene oxide (PO) and its derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer (SM), acetyls and ethylene oxides. The primary product of the Refining segment is refined products made from sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of various types and sources available on the United States Gulf Coast. The Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.