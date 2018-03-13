Comparing Emerge Energy Services (EMES) and FTS International (FTSI)

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE: EMES) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Emerge Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services -1.88% -8.54% -1.29% FTS International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Emerge Energy Services and FTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 5 3 0 2.38 FTS International 0 0 9 0 3.00

Emerge Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 92.62%. FTS International has a consensus target price of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 52.33%. Given Emerge Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerge Energy Services is more favorable than FTS International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and FTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $364.30 million 0.61 -$6.83 million ($0.24) -29.67 FTS International $532.20 million 3.92 -$188.50 million N/A N/A

Emerge Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTS International.

Summary

FTS International beats Emerge Energy Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, its Wisconsin facilities consisted of three dry plants located in Arland, Barron and New Auburn, Wisconsin, with a total permitted capacity of 6.3 million finished tons per year, and five wet plants and mine complexes. As of December 31, 2016, its dry plant in Kosse, Texas, had a capacity of 600,000 tons per year that is supplied by a separate mine and wet plant that processes local Texas sand. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also had 14 transload facilities located throughout North America in the basins where it delivers its sand, as well as a fleet of 5,573 railcars.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc., is a provider of oil and natural gas well stimulation services, specializing in high-pressure hydraulic fracturing. The Company’s fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The Company also manufactures many of the components used in its hydraulic fracturing units, including consumables, such as fluid-ends. Its hydraulic fracturing units consist primarily of a high-pressure hydraulic pump, a diesel engine, a transmission and various hoses, valves, tanks and other supporting equipment that are typically mounted on a flat-bed trailer. The Company’s operations are focused primarily in unconventional oil and natural gas formations in the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Haynesville Shale.

