Community Bank System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Community Bank System (NYSE CBU) opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,871.00, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Community Bank System has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $58.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $305,476.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

