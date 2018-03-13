Commerzbank Analysts Give Uniper (UN01) a €22.90 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €22.90 ($28.27) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €26.50 ($32.72) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €24.70 ($30.49) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.23 ($28.68).

Uniper (ETR UN01) opened at €24.93 ($30.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,260.00 and a PE ratio of -13.93. Uniper has a 52 week low of €14.05 ($17.35) and a 52 week high of €26.64 ($32.89).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

