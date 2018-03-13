Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMC. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) opened at $25.59 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,956.61, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $404,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

