Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,876,718,000 after buying an additional 2,452,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Nike by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nike by 58.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,502,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,268,671,000 after buying an additional 1,344,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after buying an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 226,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $14,263,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,448,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,057,896 shares of company stock worth $68,424,217. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of Nike Inc (NKE) opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109,020.00, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/columbia-partners-l-l-c-investment-management-has-6-08-million-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.