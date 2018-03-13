Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources accounts for 4.1% of Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $307,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $958,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156 and sold 52,874 shares valued at $2,603,673. Insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:CLR ) opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19,454.95, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.63 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KLR Group raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/columbia-pacific-advisors-llc-reduces-holdings-in-continental-resources-inc-clr.html.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.