CoinFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $130,818.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $130,818.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00912706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011065 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00107178 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00213084 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,470,573 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

