Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KOF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF ) opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $4,990.00, a PE ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 105.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

