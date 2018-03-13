CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $61,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.40 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

CNH Industrial NV ( NYSE:CNHI ) opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18,685.49, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

