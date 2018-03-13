Close Brothers Group (CBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.70 EPS

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.20 ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 68.50 ($0.95) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of £4,055 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Close Brothers Group (CBG) opened at GBX 1,558 ($21.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,380.00 and a PE ratio of 1,217.19. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,315 ($18.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,715 ($23.69).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($20.23) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,138 ($15.72) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,543.50 ($21.32).
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.