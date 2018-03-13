Close Brothers Group (CBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.70 EPS

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.20 ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 68.50 ($0.95) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of £4,055 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Close Brothers Group (CBG) opened at GBX 1,558 ($21.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,380.00 and a PE ratio of 1,217.19. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,315 ($18.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,715 ($23.69).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($20.23) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,138 ($15.72) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,543.50 ($21.32).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/close-brothers-group-cbg-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-2-70-eps.html.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.