Clearline Capital LP Invests $6.79 Million in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 536,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 3.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Nomura raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp ( NASDAQ:CZR ) opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s, Caesars and Horseshoe brand names.

