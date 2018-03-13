Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 49,672 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Micron Technology makes up about 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $812,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 31.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,082,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 493,767 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $2,585,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 54.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 27,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,234,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,833.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 60,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $2,583,050.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ MU) opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $68,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $61.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

