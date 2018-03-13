Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $66,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,493,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,701,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,472,000 after acquiring an additional 280,083 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,717,000 after acquiring an additional 665,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ SFM) opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $217,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $43,463.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,675,741 shares of company stock valued at $43,621,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

