Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 9,451 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $84,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ ROST) opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $29,210.00, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

