Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Receives $24.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares ( CIVB ) opened at $22.53 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

