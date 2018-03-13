Citigroup Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Infinera (INFN)

Citigroup reissued their hold rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50.

INFN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Infinera (NASDAQ INFN) opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,686.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.63. Infinera has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David F. Welch sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,402.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,803. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,092,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers (ICPs), cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers and government entities across the globe.

