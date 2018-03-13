Citigroup Lowers Dollar Tree (DLTR) Price Target to $104.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. MKM Partners set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.49. 2,765,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,814. The company has a market cap of $21,978.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,372.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

