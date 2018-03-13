Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Inc ( NYSE C ) opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $195,607.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/citigroup-inc-c-shares-bought-by-montag-a-associates-inc.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.