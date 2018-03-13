Citigroup Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (BURL)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 54.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Burlington Stores (BURL) opened at $125.54 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,570.00, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 367.54% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $2,358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $293,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,336 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

