Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 83,307 Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,307 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL) opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

