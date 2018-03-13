Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PLDT Inc (PHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PLDT by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PLDT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PLDT by 51.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PLDT Inc ( NYSE:PHI ) opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. PLDT Inc has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,400.00, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

