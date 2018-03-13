Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 30,272 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 343.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,812,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 121,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 48,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE LXU) opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $212.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

