CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CIT Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT) opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,235.50, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.31. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.24 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CIT Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CIT Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

In other news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $107,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

