Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19,700.00 and a PE ratio of -6.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/circle-wealth-management-llc-grows-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk.html.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.