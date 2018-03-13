Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,389 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 915.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 9,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $1,093,658.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,719.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 141,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $15,738,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,801,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.65.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110,020.00, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

