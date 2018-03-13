Cintas (CTAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base. The company identifies additional product and service opportunities for its current and future customers to expand its portfolio. Cintas has a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity to meet its working capital requirements. Cintas has outperformed the industry on an average in the past three months. However, the company’s significant international operations expose it to the risk of fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. Cintas procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers, making it susceptible to market risks which are beyond its control. The company faces stiff competition from national, regional and local companies on various factors such as design, price, quality, service and convenience to customers that undermine its growth potential to some extent.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.09.

Shares of Cintas ( CTAS ) opened at $176.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18,810.00, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cintas has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $178.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Cintas’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,328 shares in the company, valued at $22,742,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $61,754,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Cintas by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cintas by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cintas by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cintas by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

