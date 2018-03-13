Ciner Resources (CINR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media headlines about Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ciner Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4132480046052 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE CINR) traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $556.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ciner Resources will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, through its subsidiary, Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming), produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

