Cider Mill Investments LP Invests $7.30 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock

Cider Mill Investments LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000. Delta Air Lines makes up about 3.0% of Cider Mill Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $157,977,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $152,660,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,814,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,625,000 after buying an additional 1,588,380 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $68,141,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,003,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,042,000 after buying an additional 1,055,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,764,228.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 204,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,324.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 42,900 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $2,397,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,891,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,638 shares of company stock worth $18,537,123. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( NYSE DAL ) opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39,650.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.97 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

