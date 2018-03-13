CIBC Boosts Morneau Shepell (MSI) Price Target to C$27.25

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$27.25 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSI. Laurentian set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.54.

Morneau Shepell (TSE MSI) opened at C$24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,330.00, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.63. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.81%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and internationally.

