China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) & Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Critical Comparison

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE: CHU) and Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Unicom (Hong Kong) and Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO 13.61% 43.01% 10.55%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Unicom (Hong Kong) 2 2 5 0 2.33 Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has a consensus target price of $10.47, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Given Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO is more favorable than China Unicom (Hong Kong).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO shares are held by institutional investors. 77.5% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Unicom (Hong Kong) and Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) $41.29 billion 0.90 $90.00 million N/A N/A Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO $5.80 billion 2.06 $727.11 million $0.98 12.28

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Unicom (Hong Kong).

Dividends

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. China Unicom (Hong Kong) does not pay a dividend. Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO beats China Unicom (Hong Kong) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services. Its fixed-line businesses include broadband and Internet networks businesses, among others. The Company’s subsidiaries include CUCL, China Unicom Global Limited and China Unicom (Europe) Operations Limited.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO is a Russia-based provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed-line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories. The Company operates through segments, which include Russia convergent, Moscow fixed line and Ukraine. Its Russia Convergent segment includes mobile and fixed-line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and other value-added services. Its Moscow fixed-line segment includes fixed-line operations carried out in Moscow by the Company’s subsidiary MGTS. Its Ukraine segment includes mobile and fixed-line operations carried out across multiple regions of Ukraine. The Company also offers software solutions, such as LiteBox, a cloud-based tool for online cash operations.

