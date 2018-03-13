China Telecom (CHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.
Shares of China Telecom (CHA) opened at $43.55 on Monday. China Telecom has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
China Telecom Company Profile
China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company provides integrated information services, including wireline and mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services.
