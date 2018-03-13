China Telecom (CHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of China Telecom (CHA) opened at $43.55 on Monday. China Telecom has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in China Telecom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Telecom by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company provides integrated information services, including wireline and mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services.

